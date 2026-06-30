Two IRGC servicemen martyred, two others wounded in terror attack in western Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two servicemen of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have been martyred and two others injured when gunmen opened fire on their home in the western province of Kermanshah.

The IRGC Public Relations Department for Kermanshah Province announced in a statement on Tuesday morning that armed assailants fired at the door of the residence of the two local members of the force in the border town of Paveh, killing both on the spot.

Two others were injured in the terror attack, though no details on their condition were immediately available.

Security authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to identify the perpetrators, the statement said, adding that relevant authorities will release further details, including the identities of the martyrs and the results of the security probe, once the investigation proceeds.

On May 30, Iran’s counterterrorism forces successfully raided the hideout of a separatist terrorist organization and eliminated two terrorists in the city of Kermanshah.

A month earlier, the IRGC said it had dismantled multiple armed cells in western Kordestan and Kermanshah provinces that were plotting a military attack.

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