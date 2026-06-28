Iran's Foreign Ministry Strongly Condemns US Airstrikes on Southern Coastal Facilities

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Ministry on Sunday strongly condemned U.S. air strikes on monitoring facilities along the country's southern coast, calling them a flagrant violation of both the UN Charter and the ceasefire MoU.

In a statement, the ministry said the attacks, carried out in the early hours of Sunday, were a clear breach of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, which prohibits the use of force, and a direct violation of Article 1 of the memorandum of understanding on ending the war. "These brutal attacks show that the American regime attaches the least value or credibility to its commitments, and that oath-breaking is part of the nature of this regime," the statement said.

The ministry reminded the UN Security Council and the Secretary-General of their responsibilities for international peace and security, and stressed Iran's determination to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity under Article 51 of the Charter.

The statement follows an overnight IRGC operation that struck eight U.S. military targets in Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation, and a warning from the IRGC Navy that U.S. bases will "experience hell in these days." The IRGC had earlier cautioned that ceasefire violations would halt the entire diplomatic process.

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