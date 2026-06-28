IRGC Navy Warns US Bases Will 'Experience Hell in These Days'

AhlulBayt News Agency: The IRGC Navy warned Sunday that U.S. military bases in the region will "experience hell in these days," while dismissing American strikes on the Iranian coastal town of Sirik as blind and ineffective.

The IRGC Navy warned Sunday that U.S. military bases in the region will "experience hell in these days," dismissing American strikes on the Iranian coastal area of Sirik as blind and ineffective, and drawing a sharp distinction between its treatment of rogue ships and American installations.

In a statement posted on social media, the IRGC Navy command said: "America's blind firing at Sirik does not solve the riddle of our dominance over the strait [of Hormuz]. But our firing on violators reminds the remaining vessels of the clear path of passage."

It added: "The issue of American bases in the region is a separate thing. They will experience hell in these days."

The warning followed an overnight IRGC operation that struck eight U.S. military targets at the Ali al-Salem airbase in Kuwait and the Fifth Fleet's Salman port in Bahrain with ballistic missiles and drones. The IRGC said those strikes were in retaliation for U.S. attacks on five Iranian coastal posts, launched after Iranian forces confronted a rogue vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC had earlier warned that any further ceasefire violations would halt the entire diplomatic process under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

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