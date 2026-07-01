Government Spokesperson Praises Navy's Role in Protecting Iran's Maritime Security

AhlulBayt News Agency: Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani has praised the country’s navy for its key role in protecting Iran’s maritime security during the recent US-Israeli-imposed war, highlighting its operational performance in countering threats at sea.

During a visit to the headquarters of the Iranian Navy on Tuesday, Mohajerani met Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani and toured a memorial dedicated to personnel killed aboard the destroyer Dena during the war.

“The navy, through its strong presence and the execution of sensitive operational missions during the recent war, played a prominent role in preserving the country’s maritime security and confronting threats,” Mohajerani said.

She noted the navy had played a decisive role in securing maritime communication routes, protecting Iran’s national interests and safeguarding the country’s territorial waters.

Mohajerani added that Iran’s maritime capabilities were built on the sacrifices, expertise and commitment of naval personnel.

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