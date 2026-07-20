Government spokesperson: US, Israeli regime will taste defeat thanks to Iranian resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani says the United States and the Israeli regime will taste defeat, just as previous adversaries have, thanks to the historical resistance of the Iranian people.

In a video address filmed in Bushehr on Sunday, Mohajerani, who was on an official visit to the southern province, recorded the message near the Martyrs’ Square of Rais-Ali Delvari, an iconic figure who led resistance against British colonial forces.

She invoked the long history of resistance in the region, noting that the Portuguese were also defeated in Bushehr through the people’s resilience.

“The resistance of the people led to the defeat of Saddam, and we are certain that with God’s grace and the unity of all people, we will witness the defeat of Trump and Netanyahu,” the spokesperson said.

“We must not forget that the dear people of the south, especially the heroic Bushehr of Iran, will preserve and create this epic.”

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