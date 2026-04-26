Government Spokesperson: US-Israeli War Strengthened Iran's Nationalism, Taught Iranians Not to Rely on Outsiders

AhlulBayt News Agency: The recent US-Israeli-imposed war against Iran has strengthened the country’s sense of nationalism and taught Iranians not to rely on outsiders, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Saturday.

“The recent war increased our sense of nationalism and national pride, and we understood that we should not hope for foreigners,” Mohajerani said.

She expressed confidence in Iran’s future, citing the country’s resilience after the Mongol invasion as proof that Iran emerges stronger from adversity.

“After the Mongol invasion, Iran became more scientific because we were able to guide even the Mongols toward science and civilization,” she said. “Iran’s civilization has the capacity, with God’s grace, to become stronger than before.”

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