Sheikh Zakzaky: Blood of Martyr Imam Khamenei will bring down Zionist regime

ABNA24 - Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky said in a message sent to the unveiling ceremony of the Hausa translation of the book Indeed, With Patience Comes Victory that Martyr Imam Khamenei and his pure blood will seize the Zionist regime.

The unveiling ceremony was held on Monday alongside a special message from Ibrahim Zakzaky and in the presence of Fatemeh Mohajerani, the Iranian government's spokesperson.

During the event, attended by a number of intellectuals, cultural activists, and religious and international figures, German and Kazakh translations of the work were also unveiled.

A prominent part of the ceremony was the broadcast of a video message from Ibrahim Zakzaky, the leader of Nigeria’s Shias. In his message, he referred to the family background and revolutionary history of Imam Khamenei, describing him as the worthy successor to Ruhollah Khomeini (God bless his soul), the founder of the Islamic Revolution.

Ibrahim Zakzaky stated that the martyred leader, despite injuries he had carried for more than four decades, continued on the path of the Revolution and the defense of the Islamic Ummah with firm determination and youthful energy.

In another part of his message, he described Imam Khamenei as a unique figure in knowledge, courage, thought, and leadership, emphasizing that his followers pledge to continue his path.

At the conclusion of his remarks, the Nigerian Shias leader stressed the bright future of the front of truth against global arrogance under the leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei. He said that Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei will continue this path until the decline of global arrogance and the establishment of the lofty power of the Islamic Revolution.



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