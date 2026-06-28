Iraqi PM: US-Led Coalition Forces to Withdraw from Iraq by September

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi says international forces from the US-led military coalition will withdraw from the Arab nation by September.

"The international coalition's combat mission against Daesh will end next September and the coalition's forces will finally leave Iraq," Zaidi said in an interview with Sky News television news network on Saturday.

Zaidi added that his government has communicated to Iraq's armed factions that it "cannot tolerate the presence of weapons outside state institutions," urging them to honor their legacy and "ensure that their sacrifices are not in vain."

"We had in-depth discussions with the armed forces and emphasized that we do not accept that there is a weapon outside the institutions of the state. The role of groups in combating terrorism cannot be denied, but the current stage requires that everyone work through the state and its institutions," he stated.

"We are preparing for an international conference called the 'Sovereignty Conference.' This conference focuses on the issue that the fate of Iraq should be in the hands of Iraqis and that the country should be free of foreign forces and any armed formations outside the framework of the government," Zaidi noted.

Iraq adopted the law to expel foreign forces after Washington assassinated top Iraqi and Iranian anti-terror commanders four years ago.

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), were martyred along with their comrades in a US drone strike that was authorized by then-President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

The two iconic anti-terror commanders are greatly admired for their instrumental role in fighting and decimating Daesh in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iraqi prime minister indicated a desire to strengthen relations with Washington in anticipation of his forthcoming visit to the United States, while also reaffirming Iraq's commitment to maintaining balanced relations with neighboring Iran.

Zaidi stated that Baghdad is pursuing a "strong" economic partnership with the United States, emphasizing that this deeper collaboration is aimed at benefiting Iraq rather than undermining any regional ally.

"Iraq does not adhere to a policy of blocs or hostility," he stated. "Our goal is to serve as a bridge for communication and stability, rather than a battleground for conflict."

In response to reports suggesting that attacks on Persian Gulf states originated from Iraqi soil, the prime minister noted that investigations revealed no evidence of strikes against Saudi Arabia being launched from Iraq. He added that the government has issued explicit directives to prevent any future violations.

Regarding relations with Tehran, Zaidi affirmed that they are founded on good-neighborly principles, mutual respect, and shared interests, stating that Iraq "does not accept dictates from any party" and that all decisions will be made in accordance with the interests of the Iraqi people.

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