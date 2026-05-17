Iraq’s New PM al‑Zaidi Vows Balanced Foreign Policy and Expansion of Regional Ties

Speaking at an official ceremony in Baghdad where he assumed office, al-Zaidi said his government would pursue a balanced foreign policy alongside domestic priorities, focusing on developing ties with various countries while safeguarding Iraq’s national interests, local media reported on Saturday.

The prime minister stressed that Iraq deserves to reclaim its historical position and influential role, and that the Iraqi people should live in an atmosphere of stability and dignity.

Al-Zaidi also thanked political factions and national and religious institutions for their support during the government formation process, noting that the coming phase must be based on genuine partnership and a move beyond differences.

Turning to domestic policy, he said the new cabinet would prioritize a comprehensive economic and financial reform program, noting that the government would work to build a diversified and sustainable economy, reduce dependence on a single source of revenue, and activate other economic sectors.

He identified combating corruption as a core pillar of his government’s agenda, saying corruption was no longer merely an administrative problem but had become an obstacle to the country’s development.

The prime minister also outlined plans to create jobs, support investment, strengthen the private sector, and expand public services.

Al-Zaidi further affirmed that his government would stand with the Iraqi people and strive to improve their living conditions and address their demands.



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