Pezeshkian Congratulates Iraq’s New PM, Vows Continued Iranian Support for Baghdad

ABNA24 - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has vowed that the Islamic Republic will continue to support Iraq and its new government.

In a message posted on social media platform X in Arabic on Friday, Pezeshkian congratulated Iraq’s new Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi on the approval of his government by the country’s parliament.

“I congratulate you and the brotherly people of Iraq on the government's gaining the confidence of Parliament and commencing its duties,” Pezeshkian said.

On Thursday, al-Zaidi was sworn in as Iraq’s new premier after parliament endorsed most of his proposed cabinet members.

Pezeshkian expressed hope that the new stage will witness “a new chapter of strategic cooperation” between the two countries based on close ties between the two nations.

“Iran will remain by Iraq's side on the path of development and the consolidation of security,” he vowed.

Al-Zaidi, 40, was sworn in on Thursday as Iraq's youngest prime minister after parliament approved 14 of his proposed 23 cabinet ministers, according to the official Iraqi News Agency (INA).



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