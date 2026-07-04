IRGC forces eliminate terrorist team in Sistan and Baluchestan Province

AhlulBayt News Agency: A terrorist team was identified in the Taftan County of Sistan and Baluchestan, and two of its members were killed.

The team, which intended to carry out a terrorist operation in Sistan and Baluchestan, was struck by forces from the IRGC Ground Force Quds Headquarters in the region before the operation could be executed.

The team had emerged from their hideout armed with weapons and ammunition, intending to carry out a terrorist operation, when they fell into an ambush set by security forces; they were eliminated in a joint operation involving the IRGC, the General Department of Intelligence, and the Law Enforcement Command (FARAJA), and a quantity of weapons, ammunition, grenades, and communication equipment was seized from them.

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