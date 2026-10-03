IRGC Ground Force dismantles terrorist cell in Sistan and Baluchestan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force has dismantled a terrorist cell amid ongoing counterterrorism operations in the country’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, near the border with Pakistan.

The IRGC Ground Force’s Quds Base said in a statement on Friday that the cell was detected, besieged and broken up during an operation in the highlands west of Rask County. Two terrorists were killed in the operation, while a manhunt is underway to capture the remaining members, it added.

According to the statement, the cell members were wanted for involvement in several terrorist attacks, including the recent assassination of Abdulraouf Es’haqi, a Sunni Baluch member of the IRGC, as well as an attack on a security checkpoint in Rask County.

The Takfiri terrorist cell had also plotted to assassinate local members of Iran’s Basij volunteer force in the coming days.

IRGC Ground Force servicemen also recovered a Starlink satellite internet terminal, along with various weapons and munitions, from the terrorists’ hideout.

“Tampering with the security of dear residents of Sistan and Baluchestan Province constitutes a red line. Terror cells are kept under constant surveillance and will be targeted at the proper time. We will spare no effort to avenge the blood of our fallen comrades,” the statement noted.

IRGC serviceman martyred in terrorist attack in southeastern Iran

Meanwhile, an IRGC serviceman has been martyred after foreign-sponsored Takfiri terrorists launched an attack in Sistan and Baluchestan, amid intensified counterterrorism efforts targeting militant cells involved in attacks and attempts to destabilize the region.

“Following humiliating and successive defeats suffered by enemy-affiliated mercenary terrorists, during which a significant number of them were eliminated, and failure to carry out planned acts of sabotage, the militants have now resorted to cowardly and indiscriminate terrorist attacks in a bid to offset some of their losses,” the Quds Base of the IRGC Ground Force said in a separate statement on Friday.

It added, “In this context, terrorists carried out another terrorist attack by planting a roadside bomb on a transit route in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, which claimed the life of a serviceman.”

The IRGC Quds Base further stressed that such indiscriminate and cowardly acts would not undermine the resolve and determination of Iran’s Armed Forces as they work to safeguard national security and defend the homeland.

The statement emphasized that Iranian security forces will resolutely detect, pursue and eliminate terrorist elements and enemy mercenaries until their complete annihilation.

The development comes just a day after the IRGC Ground Force dismantled a terrorist team in the same Iranian province, killing six members of the group and seizing a number of explosive devices.

According to the Quds Base of the elite force, the terror team was identified and targeted on Thursday morning following a tip-off from local residents.

Sistan and Baluchestan Province, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, has witnessed several terrorist attacks targeting civilians and security forces in recent years.

Terrorist groups carrying out attacks against Iranian interests in the southeastern and southwestern parts of the country have been reported to have links to a number of repressive regimes in the Persian Gulf region.

Iranian security forces have maintained a high level of vigilance along the border areas, thwarting numerous terrorist plots by foreign-backed anti-revolution elements across the country.

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