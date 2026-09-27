Lebanon Will Be Destroyed Without Resistance/ Ayatollah Sayed Mojtaba Khamenei Continues Path of Martyred Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Naim Qassem, in remarks on the occasion of the anniversary of the martyrdom of the martyred Secretaries-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah, said, "Palestine remains our main compass, and the liberation of our land remains the final and unchangeable goal of Hezbollah."

He stated, "We stand firmly on the continuation of this Muhammadi, Alawi path and the path of Imam Khomeini (r.a.), Imam Khamenei, and Imam Musa Sadr, which is the path of guardianship and jihad."

Sheikh Naim Qassem: We Salute the 3,400 Martyrs and 14,600 Wounded of the "Battle of Ulu al-Ba's"

The Secretary-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah went on to pay tribute to the lofty status of the martyrs of the Islamic resistance in Lebanon and said, "We salute the 3,400 martyrs and 14,600 wounded from among the fighters and the people in the 'Battle of Ulu al-Ba's.'"

He added, "We honor the memory of the martyred commander Abbas Nilforoushan, who was present alongside the resistance as a helper, adviser, and commander. We send a special salute to the 'living martyrs,' meaning the wounded of the pager explosion incident, and we appreciate the resistance of the oppressed prisoners and the people who support the families of the martyrs and prisoners."

Resistance Will Continue Until the Complete Expulsion of the Zionist Occupiers

The Secretary-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah, emphasizing the option of resistance, said, "Resistance against the aggression of the Zionist regime is an Islamic, national, and humanitarian institution that will continue decisively until the complete expulsion of the occupiers and the liberation of all occupied lands."

He added, "Loyalty to the lofty ideals of the martyrs of the resistance, foremost among them 'Sayed Hassan Nasrallah,' as an untouched principle, is the guiding light of this movement. The continuation of all-out support for the freedom of Palestine, the preservation of Islamic unity, and the strengthening of peaceful national coexistence are among the fundamental pillars of this strategy."

Sheikh Naim Qassem said, "Alongside steadfastness against the enemy, special attention to the livelihood, social, economic, and educational demands of the people is also at the top of executive priorities."

Resistance Thwarted the Occupiers' Objectives by Neutralizing the Enemy's Aggression

The Secretary-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah also emphasized, "Sometimes this question is raised, especially by the enemies, as to what the resistance has done; while one should ask what the government did to confront the aggression. After the 'Ulu al-Azm' battle and the 2024 agreement, the Lebanese government was supposed to bring this responsibility to a conclusion, but no result was achieved. It was the resistance that, with the steadfastness of the mujahideen and the accompaniment of the people, neutralized the enemy's aggression plan and prevented the realization of the objectives of 70,000 Zionist military personnel in destroying the resistance, consolidating occupation, and building settlements on Lebanese soil."

Tactical Secrecy and Preserving the Secrets of the Battle Led to Complete Surprise of the Enemy

The Secretary-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah, referring to the confrontation with the Zionist enemy, said, "Consolidating and preserving a geographical area at any cost is not the main axis of the resistance's operations; rather, the fundamental goal is to strike the enemy, prevent the consolidation of occupation, and provide the ground for the complete liberation of the land based on field requirements."

He continued, "This operational method is pursued with precise assessment of conditions, a martyrdom-seeking spirit, smart planning, and simultaneous effort to protect people's lives and preserve national assets."

Sheikh Naim stated, "Tactical secrecy and not disclosing achievements and military capabilities are part of the fundamental strategy of the resistance in managing the battle. The 15-month patience and lack of haste in escalating tension ultimately led to all-out readiness and the surprise of the enemy."

Submission to the Occupiers Means the Realization of the Greater Israel Plan

The Secretary-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah continued his speech, emphasizing, "The resistance is not the cause of the war and aggression; rather, it is the direct effect of the enemy's aggression; therefore, any criticism and targeting should be directed at the aggressor, not the resistance movement. The only way to restrain the enemy is steadfastness and creating gradual deterrence."

He said, "Accepting submission to the Zionist regime will mean not the cessation of war, but the end of peaceful coexistence in Lebanon, acceptance of American guardianship, and paving the way for the implementation of the 'Greater Israel' plan and the expansion of settlements."

Sheikh Naim said, "Southern Lebanon is the main pillar of the country, and protecting every inch of the homeland's soil is the red line of the resistance."

Lebanon Will Be Destroyed Without Resistance

The Secretary-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah, at the same time, emphasized the necessity of resistance and said, "Without the active presence of the resistance and the steadfastness of all segments of society, Lebanon's independence and territorial integrity will be destroyed against the excesses of America and the Zionist regime."

He added, "The enemy's main goal is to deprive national authority, create internal sedition, and make Lebanon completely dependent on foreigners' policies; therefore, emphasis has been placed on the necessity of preserving 'a unified Lebanon,' and any plan for the partition and submission of the country is completely rejected."

He continued, "The government's acceptance of the 'framework agreement' was severely criticized as a humiliating action; because in this meeting, all of Lebanon's leverage and bargaining tools were surrendered to the Zionist side without receiving any concession."

Sheikh Naim stated, "Retreat and trying to satisfy the aggressors is a failed option, because America and the Zionist regime will not stop their hostility until the complete destruction of Lebanon's infrastructure and independent identity."

Direct Negotiations with the Enemy Have No Result but Failure for Lebanon

The Secretary-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah also emphasized that the people and political currents of Lebanon have declared their explicit opposition to the framework agreement and are calling for it to be set aside.

He said, "Despite seven rounds of direct negotiations between the Lebanese government and the enemy, the outcome of these talks has been completely fruitless."

Sheikh Naim said, "Although negotiation is among the legal powers of the president, this action should not contradict the constitution, the Taif Agreement, national sovereignty, and the right to liberate the land."

Resistance Pursues Responsibility for Housing the Displaced and Reconstruction

The Secretary-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah, at the same time, said that any possible withdrawal of the Zionist regime from the occupied areas is not an achievement of the framework agreement but the direct result of the resistance's steadfastness and the enemy's failure.

He added, "Hezbollah, while emphasizing the complete cessation of concessions, declares that the current conditions are the result of the sacrifices and heroism of the resisting people, while the government has not fulfilled its duties. The resistance, while honoring the patience of the people and understanding the suffering of the displaced, in addition to exerting pressure on the government to fulfill its responsibility in reconstruction and housing, will itself make maximum efforts to support the displaced and rebuild the country."

Ayatollah Sayed Mojtaba Khamenei Will Continue the Path of the Martyred Leader

The Secretary-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah emphasized that the martyred Ayatollah Sayed Ali Khamenei, Iran's martyred leader, became the symbol and model of resistance.

Sheikh Naim said, "We salute the resisting nation of Iran, which has stood firm on the path of resistance; a nation that offered its martyred leader as the symbol and model of resistance, and on this path, many commanders and people were also martyred."

He emphasized, "Iran, relying on the leadership of Ayatollah Sayed Mojtaba Khamenei, will continue its path and will emphasize support for the resistance and defense of the Palestinian nation."

He continued, "Palestine also continues to be recognized as the symbol of the resistance and steadfastness of its people, and the people of this land emphasize their right to self-determination and to live in their land."

The Steadfastness of the Yemeni Nation Will Provide the Ground for Comprehensive Regional Victory

The Secretary-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah, in continuation, referring to Yemen's developments, said, "We send our salute and appreciation to the Ansarullah movement, the mujahideen, the martyrs, and the great Yemeni nation, who have always stood alongside Palestine, Iran, and Lebanon. Yemen's effort to exit economic and political pressures is the natural right of this country."

He emphasized, "The sacrifice of the great martyrs has provided the ground for comprehensive regional victory, and the complete realization of this goal requires patience and steadfastness."

We Appreciate Iran's Position and Its Steadfastness

The Secretary-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah said, "America attacked Iran in broad daylight and continues with blockade and pressure; it sends letters and simultaneously blockades, without paying attention to any reason, and there is no real reason except the effort to impose domination and control."

He added, "The Israeli enemy, with baseless pretexts, carries out massacres in occupied Palestine, especially in Gaza; thousands of martyrs and wounded are the result of these crimes, and under American support and management, this criminal enemy will not stop."

Sheikh Naim Qassem added, "The scene at the United Nations shows that this enemy has become hated at the global level; not only among governments but also among nations, this issue is seen, and we appreciate Iran's position and its steadfastness; a country that has offered its leader and martyrs and has remained on the path of resistance and support for its ideals."

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