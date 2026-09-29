Al-Qassam Brigades commander among three Gazans martyred in Israeli attacks

ABNA24 - Three Palestinian citizens were martyred and several others were wounded in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, amid other ceasefire violations in different areas.

Izzuddin al-Bayk, commander of Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigades in northern Gaza, was killed alongside another citizen in a predawn Israeli airstrike on an apartment in Gaza City’s an-Nasr neighborhood.

An unknown number of citizens also sustained injuries in the same strike in Gaza City.

The PIC reporter added that a civilian identified as Ahmed Abu Mur was killed by Israeli gunfire during his presence in the Salahuddin street area in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces carried out a large-scale demolition operation using explosives in the east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, amid artillery strikes on the city’s eastern outskirts.

Additionally, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, and drone overflights, was reported in other areas of Gaza today.

On Monday afternoon, Amal al-Ajlah was killed and her husband was critically injured in an Israeli strike on an apartment in Gaza City’s al-Tuffah neighborhood.



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