Political and Religious Parties Unite Against Jacobabad’s Neglect; All-Parties Conference Announced for November 20

AhlulBayt News Agency: Leaders from various political, religious, social and nationalist organisations have announced a joint campaign to address Jacobabad’s longstanding civic problems, with an All-Parties Conference scheduled for November 20, 2026. The announcement was made at a joint press conference at the city’s Central Imambargah, led by Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, provincial president of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Pakistan in Sindh.**

Representatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party Shaheed Bhutto, Jamaat-e-Islami, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Balochistan National Party, Sindh United Party and several other political and social organisations attended the press conference. Representatives of the Majlis Ulema-e-Maktab Ahl-e-Bayt, Mehran Social Forum, Wahdat Youth Wing and All Domki Ittehad were also present.

Allama Maqsood Ali Domki said the historic district of Jacobabad, with a population of approximately 1.5 million, continued to face serious shortages of basic facilities, including healthcare, education, public safety, transport, electricity and clean drinking water.

He said these were not the concerns of any single political party but shared problems affecting the entire district. Addressing them, he stressed, required collective efforts by political, social, religious and nationalist organisations.

Demands for Better Healthcare and Education

Domki expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of Civil Hospital Jacobabad, shortages of medicines and inadequate medical facilities, the absence of a fully fledged public university, and the closure or non-functioning of 162 government schools.

He called for modern medical facilities at the hospital, the restoration of a fully operational emergency service, the establishment of a public university and the immediate reopening of all closed schools.

Calls for Improved Security and Action Against Drugs

The MWM leader also described rising incidents of theft, robbery, kidnapping for ransom, tribal disputes and drug abuse—particularly the spread of crystal meth, commonly known as ice—as serious challenges facing the district.

He called for the immediate launch of a Safe City project, installation of modern CCTV cameras, increased police patrols and effective action against drug dealers.

He also urged the authorities to establish treatment and rehabilitation centres for young people struggling with drug addiction.

Power, Transport and Municipal Services Under Scrutiny

The press conference also highlighted prolonged electricity outages during extreme summer heat, inadequate gas supplies, the absence of the Peoples Bus Service, declining railway facilities and the deteriorating condition of public parks and Shah Latif Stadium.

Participants further raised concerns about the relocation of WAPDA and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) offices outside the city, as well as shortages of clean drinking water, inadequate sewerage systems and poor road conditions.

The leaders demanded transparent audits of development projects and public funds, restoration of essential civic services and a special development package for Jacobabad.

All-Parties Conference Scheduled for November 20

Announcing the next step in the joint campaign, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki said a major All-Parties Conference would be held on November 20, 2026, to address Jacobabad’s fundamental problems and develop a common course of action.

The conference is expected to consider the adoption of joint resolutions and the formation of a shared coordination and action committee.

Domki appealed to the Sindh chief minister, chief secretary, relevant provincial ministers, elected members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, senators and district administration to take immediate practical measures to resolve the public’s concerns.

He said the people of Jacobabad would continue their collective efforts for the city’s development, a better future for its youth, improved healthcare and education, public safety and the establishment of a society free from drugs.