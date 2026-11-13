Surah Al-Kawthar Revealed in Honour of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), Whose Being Embodies Abundant Goodness

AhlulBayt News Agency: Religious scholars addressed the gathering and highlighted the life, character and teachings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA).

The commemorative gathering was held at the Balan branch of Goth Mir Ismail Khan Chhalgari under the auspices of the MWM unit. A large number of religious scholars, community elders, mourners of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) and local residents attended the event.

Speakers included Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, central leader of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan and provincial president of MWM Sindh; Allama Sohail Akbar Shirazi, provincial president of MWM Balochistan; Allama Syed Zafar Abbas Shamsi, provincial president of the Azadari Wing; Allah Bakhsh Sajjadi, central general secretary of Wahdat Youth; Syed Abdul Qadir Shah Bukhari, provincial general secretary; Allama Haji Saif Ali Domki, district president of the Majlis Ulama Maktab Ahl-e-Bayt; Maulana Qamar Abbas; and other religious scholars.

Addressing the gathering, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki said that Surah Al-Kawthar was revealed in honour of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA). Although it is the shortest chapter of the Holy Quran, he said, it holds an extraordinary position because of its miraculous nature, eloquence and profound meanings.

He described Al-Kawthar as an epithet of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), saying that Almighty Allah made her blessed personality an embodiment of abundant goodness. He added that when the enemies of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) wished for the end of his lineage and the message of Islam, Allah ensured the continuity of the Prophetic lineage and Islam through Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), a legacy that will endure until the Day of Judgement.

He further said that in the contemporary era, descendants of the lineage of Al-Kawthar, including the great leader Imam Khomeini and the martyred Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, took courageous positions against what he described as the imperialist ambitions of the Yazids and Pharaohs of the present age, particularly the United States and Israel.

He stated that the policies of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu were facing widespread international criticism and opposition, adding that their humiliation and discredit were increasing with each passing day. The example of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), he said, represents the path of truth, steadfastness, dignity and support for the oppressed.

Allama Sohail Akbar Shirazi said that the life of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) provides women across the world with a perfect example of modesty, chastity, worship, insight and speaking the truth. Despite her short lifetime, she played an extraordinary role in upholding the true teachings of Islam and defending Wilayat.

Allama Syed Zafar Abbas Shamsi said that Ayyam-e-Fatimiyya reminds people not only of their love for the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) but also of the importance of incorporating their thoughts, character and teachings into everyday life. He added that the oppression suffered by Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) remains a chapter in Islamic history that will continue to awaken those who stand for truth in every era.

Allah Bakhsh Sajjadi stressed the importance of familiarising the younger generation with the life and teachings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA). He said young people should play a constructive role in society through education, awareness, good character and commitment to religion.

Syed Abdul Qadir Shah Bukhari said that Muslim unity, love for the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) and support for the oppressed are religious and collective responsibilities. He described majalis-e-aza as an important expression of religious identity and an effective means of transmitting the message of Karbala and the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) from one generation to the next.

Allama Haji Saif Ali Domki said that love for Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) is a valuable treasure of faith, while her teachings serve as a guiding light for all humanity. He urged people to spread the light of her exemplary life within their homes and society.

At the conclusion of the gathering, condolences were offered over the sufferings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA). Special prayers were also offered for the Muslim world, the Shia community, the martyrs of Islam, the martyrs of Chhalgari, the martyred Leader and oppressed people across the world.