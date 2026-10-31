Photos: Unveiling of ninth volume of "Encyclopedia of Hajj and Two Holy Shrines"

AhlulBayt News Agency: The unveiling ceremony for the ninth volume of the Encyclopedia of Hajj and the Two Holy Shrines was held on Wednesday (October 28, 2026), with the presence of Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Abdolfattah Navvab, the Representative of the Supreme Leader in Hajj and Pilgrimage Affairs, and a speech by Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Ali Qazi Askar, the Custodian of the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Abdol-Azim Hassani (a.s.), organized by the Hajj and Pilgrimage Research Institute in Qom.