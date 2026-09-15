Israel strikes southern Lebanon, killing 13 including six children

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israel has conducted new strikes on southern Lebanon, killing at ​least 13 people, including six children, the highest number of fatalities in recent weeks.

On Monday, Lebanon’s health ministry said that 12 people, including six children and three women, were killed in an attack on a residential building in the town of Kfar Rumman. State media had earlier said the strike occurred after midnight.

According to the ministry, one medic was also killed and two others wounded in a separate Israeli drone strike on a civilian vehicle in the town.

A woman, who said she was related to at least three of the victims, said the attack hit the residential building as children were getting ready for school.

While the Israeli military claimed it targeted people seen transferring weapons in the area, Reuters reporters confirmed seeing children’s schoolbooks strewn between chunks of concrete where the building once stood.

Eight-year-old Mustafa Farhat lost his grandparents and his mother in ​the attack, according to locals. ​Rescue workers were still looking for his father’s body on Monday morning while the wounded boy was hospitalized, they said.

One of his relatives, Mona Farhat, said the attack targeted their home in the run-up to school-time.

“What did they target? What is the goal they are targeting? Do they want us to leave our land? They are mistaken,” Farhat said at the hospital.

The attack came after days of escalatory strikes conducted by Israeli forces despite a ceasefire reached in June, raising fears of a renewed Israeli military offensive.

On Sunday, at least 11 people, including two women, were killed in Israeli attacks on three towns near the Ali Al-Taher ridge, Lebanon’s health ministry said.

The recent Israeli strikes also destroyed the Ghandour hospital in the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

Four other people were killed on Friday, including a woman, according to the ministry.

Lebanese security officials said they were anticipating continued escalations in the south in the coming weeks.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks have killed at least 4,358 people, injured more than 12,359 others and displaced over one million, according to official Lebanese figures.

Tens of thousands of homes – amounting to entire border villages – have also been destroyed and detonated by Israel.

The Israeli regime has admitted that the campaign is aimed at displacing civilians.

Israel is “destroying all the houses in the area,” Israeli minister of military affairs Israel Katz said last month.

In June, he said hundreds of thousands of Lebanese civilians “will not return” to their homes.

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