Protest held in Berlin to demand end to Israeli attacks and trial of Netanyahu

AhlulBayt News Agency: The German capital, Berlin, witnessed a solidarity march with the Palestinian people yesterday, demanding an end to Israeli attacks.

The participants gathered in Uralinplatz and called for an end to the Israeli attacks on Palestine and Lebanon, and raised Palestinian flags.

The demonstrators chanted slogans including: “Germany funds and Israel bombs,” “Stop the massacre,” and “Hands off Lebanon,” and they also demanded that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be brought to justice and held accountable.

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