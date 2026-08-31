Iraqi Prime Minister Opposes Extension of International Coalition Forces' Presence

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ali al-Zaydi, the Iraqi Prime Minister, today opposed a proposal to continue the presence of part of the international coalition forces in the country after September 30. This was announced by Haidar al-Aboudi, the Iraqi government spokesman.

Al-Aboudi said at a press conference, "Al-Zaydi opposed a proposal under which some coalition forces would remain in Iraq after September 30."

This position comes as the Iraqi Prime Minister had also emphasized this August that the end of the international coalition's mission in Iraq on September 30 is a final and irreversible deadline. He had also stressed the importance of transitioning to bilateral and multi-track security relations with coalition member states.

Iraqi Government: The Arms Monopoly File Will Be Concluded by September 30

The Iraqi government spokesman also announced that the government continues the process of monopolizing and organizing arms and unifying decision-making, and said that negotiations with armed groups have been positive.

Al-Aboudi added, "This file will be concluded before September 30."

He described this date as a transitional phase based on cooperation and shared interests.

The end of the international coalition's mission in Iraq and the process of monopolizing arms of armed groups are among the most important security files facing the Baghdad government and could affect Iraq's future relations with the United States and other member countries of the coalition.

Iraqi Prime Minister's European Trip in September

The Iraqi government spokesman also announced that the Prime Minister will travel to Europe in the first half of September, including visits to Paris and Berlin.

According to al-Aboudi, security issues will be among the most important topics of al-Zaydi's discussions with European officials during this trip.

Iraqi Government Emphasizes Continued Anti-Corruption Efforts

In another part of his remarks regarding the fight against corruption, al-Aboudi said that the Iraqi government continues to pursue accused individuals with the aim of drying up the sources of corruption.

He emphasized, "Judicial orders are an independent decision. The judiciary is one of the pillars of the Iraqi state, and its results in the anti-corruption operations are clear."

The Iraqi government had previously launched an anti-corruption campaign on June 28 under the title "Operation Dawn Raid," in coordination with the country's Supreme Judicial Council. The aim of the campaign was announced as pursuing individuals involved in corruption in Iraq and recovering the country's public assets.

Arrests of Officials and Seizure of Assets in the Anti-Corruption Campaign

This campaign has led to the arrest of dozens of officials, current and former parliament members, and Iraqi businessmen. Among those arrested were individuals from the oil sector.

Security forces also carried out operations and inspections in Baghdad and a number of Iraqi provinces, during which assets, properties, and holdings related to corruption cases were discovered and seized.

The Iraqi government says that combating corruption and recovering public assets remains on its agenda. At the same time, the government is preparing itself for the end of the international coalition's mission and entering a new phase of security cooperation with foreign countries.

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