Trump Once Again Fabricates Statistics for Iran; From "100,000 Killed" to "Iran Is Finished!"

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Donald Trump, in his latest remarks against Iran, while declaring the country bankrupt and "finished," made claims about the destruction of Iran's military and economic capabilities and alleged that over 100,000 protesters have been killed in Iran, a claim for which he provided no statistical documentation.

According to Reuters, Donald Trump, the President of the United States, in his latest post on the social network Truth Social, once again attacked Iran and presented a series of exaggerated and baseless claims about the political, economic, and military situation of the Islamic Republic.

In this message, Trump described Iran as a "failed country" and "finished," claiming that the country no longer has a navy, air force, or even a national currency, and is unable to pay the salaries of its military and police forces.

But the most bizarre part of the US President's claims came when, without providing any documents or statistical sources, he alleged that the Iranian government has killed over 100,000 protesters.

He also claimed that inflation in Iran has reached 300 percent and that the country's economic and political situation is on the verge of collapse.

This is not the first time Trump has presented an exaggerated picture of Iran's internal situation amid escalating tensions with Iran. His latest remarks come as Washington is simultaneously attempting to escalate economic and military pressure on Tehran.

In another part of his message, Trump accused Iranian officials of "crimes against humanity" and called for their prosecution.

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