Continued Security Pressure by Al Khalifa on Shias; Seven More Citizens Arrested

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society of Bahrain has reported the arrest of seven citizens over the past two weeks and announced that simultaneously with the intensification of security pressure, prisoners in the "Al-Hawd Al-Jaf" prison have protested against rights violations and mistreatment of prisoners.

The recent political arrests have come following the summoning of citizens for security interrogations, and seven individuals named Seyed Hadi Mahmoud, Seyed Ibrahim Aqeel, Hassan Mahdi, Yousef Ibrahim, Abdulhadi Ibrahim, Yousef Habib Fattil, and Seyed Dhiya Hassan have been arrested by security forces.

Prisoners' Protest Against Rights Violations and Religious Restrictions

Al-Wefaq also announced that protests are ongoing in Al-Hawd Al-Jaf prison, particularly in the building housing young prisoners. According to this report, prisoners have protested in statements released from inside the prison against a series of issues.

The cessation of "police insults to religious sanctities and symbols," an end to "medical negligence policies," and the provision of prisoners' religious needs, including the Qur'an, prayer books, and prayer stones, have been among the demands raised by the prisoners.

This report comes at a time when the Bahraini government's treatment of prisoners, particularly political and religious prisoners, has always been one of the main points of criticism by human rights organizations and opponents of the Al Khalifa regime.

Escalation of Pressure on Shias

Al-Wefaq has stated that Bahrain has entered a "security and crisis" phase since February, and security agencies have increased the pace of arrests and the filing of charges against citizens during this period.

Al-Wefaq has also described this process as part of an "open war against Shias," adding that these measures have also included the arrest of a number of prominent scholars, seminary professors, and representatives of religious authorities.

The continuation of these arrests and restrictions, while the Bahraini government presents itself as a defender of stability and citizens' rights, has raised serious questions about the extent of the country's security structure's adherence to prisoners' rights, religious freedoms, and the rights of the Shia minority.

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