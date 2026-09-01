German Activist at Imam Husayn (a.s.) Shrine: West Presents Incomplete Picture of Iraq, Shiism

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): David Müller, a civil activist and advocate for religious freedoms in Germany, during his trip to Iraq, visited the holy shrine of Imam Husayn (a.s.) in the city of Karbala and met and held discussions with Sheikh Abd al-Karim al-Karbala'i, the representative of the supreme religious authority and Ayatollah Sayed Ali al-Sistani in Karbala and the religious custodian of the Holy Husayni Shrine.

Müller described this meeting as one of the most memorable of his trip to Iraq and said that during this conversation, topics such as human dignity and the values embodied in the character of Imam Husayn (a.s.), particularly the preservation of honor and dignity, standing against oppression, and accepting responsibility toward others, were discussed.

The German activist, referring to Sheikh al-Karbala'i's remarks, said that a phrase from him has remained in his mind: "Relay what you have experienced here to the people of your country."

The Necessity of Portraying a Realistic Picture of Iraq

Müller emphasized that relaying his experience from his trip to Iraq does not mean ignoring the country's political and religious complexities or presenting an idealized and unrealistic image of it.

At the same time, he said that Iraq and Shia Islam should not be reduced solely to images of conflict and politics, images that, according to him, are typically presented to Western audiences.

The German civil activist, emphasizing the necessity of introducing examples of dialogue and coexistence among followers of different religions in Iraq, stated, "Such meetings and interactions are also part of reality and deserve to be narrated and shared."

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