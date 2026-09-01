Pakistani Shia Cleric: Seerah of Prophet (p.b.u.h), AhlulBayt (a.s.) Should Be Axis of Muslim Unity

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Razi Ja'far Naqvi, a Shia scholar from Pakistan, emphasizing the necessity of strengthening unity among Muslims, called for cooperation among followers of various Islamic schools of thought to solidify solidarity in the Islamic world.

Hojat al-Islam Razi Ja'far Naqvi, a supporter of Pakistan's Ja'fariya Alliance, in remarks at a ceremony marking the anniversary of the birth of the Great Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h.), emphasized the necessity of strengthening unity among Muslims and expanding solidarity in Islamic society.

This ceremony was held with the aim of commemorating the birth of the Great Prophet (p.b.u.h.) and strengthening unity among followers of various religions and schools of thought.

Naqvi, referring to the seerah and teachings of the Great Prophet (p.b.u.h.), stated that the character, conduct, and teachings of that noble figure are an enduring source for guiding Muslims in individual and social life.

He considered love for the divine prophets and the AhlulBayt (a.s.) to be among the important pillars of Islamic faith and said that Muslims, by following the seerah of the Great Prophet (p.b.u.h.) and adhering to the fundamental principles of Islam, can achieve greater success and progress.

Emphasis on Practical Steps for Muslim Unity

The Pakistani Shia scholar also called upon followers of various Islamic schools of thought to take practical steps to strengthen unity in Islamic society.

He said that acting upon the teachings and way of life of the Great Prophet (p.b.u.h.) and the AhlulBayt (a.s.) can, in addition to reforming the individual lives of Muslims, also help increase harmony, solidarity, and cohesion in society.

Naqvi emphasized that Muslims from all Islamic schools of thought must, through cooperation and empathy, provide the groundwork for strengthening the unity and cohesion of the Islamic nation.

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