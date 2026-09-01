Multan Hosts Conference Commemorating Leaders, Martyrs of Pakistan's Shia Community

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Multan branch of Pakistan's Ja'fari Students Organization held the annual conference commemorating the anniversary of the passing and martyrdom of the leaders and members of Pakistan's Shia community in the city of Multan (in southern Punjab).

The conference, titled "Annual Commemoration Conference for the Passing of Shia Community Leaders and Martyrs," was held in the Ja'fariya Market, located in the Shia area of Multan, and was attended by a number of religious scholars, leaders and officials of the Shia community, students, and members of the local Shia community.

Among those present at the ceremony were Hojat al-Islam Muhammad Musa Raza Jaskani, the Central Vice-President of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan; Hojat al-Islam Ishtiaq Kazmi, the Provincial President of this council; and a number of members of Pakistan's Ja'fari Students Organization.

Also present were a number of other central officials of Pakistan's Ja'fari Students Organization, religious scholars, and members of the Shia community from various areas of Multan.

Honoring the Services of Shia Community Leaders

Speakers at the conference, while commemorating the memory of the leaders of Pakistan's Shia community, honored their services and efforts in religious, social, and community-related affairs.

Speakers, referring to the role of these figures in religious and social matters, recalled their services to Pakistan's Shia community.

The conference concluded with prayers for the forgiveness of the departed of the Shia community, as well as prayers for the health and security of the community's leaders.

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