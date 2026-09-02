Pakistan PM: Violation of Iran's sovereignty triggered major regional crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the violation of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity earlier this year triggered a major regional crisis.

The Pakistani premier made the remarks during his address to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, where he also outlined Pakistan’s positions on regional developments, implementation of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding to end the conflict, the situation in Palestine, developments in South Asia and Afghanistan, and prospects for expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation under the SCO framework.

He said Iran, as an SCO member, was attacked earlier this year, resulting in a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity and creating a major crisis in the region.

According to Sharif, the resulting disruption of transportation routes has affected the global economy and livelihoods, with Pakistan and many other countries suffering negative consequences from the regional instability.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to peace, saying Islamabad would continue to play a sincere role in mediation and facilitation efforts aimed at resolving disputes.

The Pakistani prime minister emphasized that diplomacy was the only durable solution to the crisis, adding that implementation of the Islamabad understanding would make a significant contribution to restoring peace and stability.

Addressing the trilateral defense pact between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, Sharif said the agreement was inherently defensive and directed against no country. He stressed that it had not been designed for confrontation or division.

Sharif also voiced deep concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and the West Bank, calling for an end to the war against Palestinians. He urged the international community to uphold its commitments to support the Palestinian people and help address the humanitarian crisis.

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