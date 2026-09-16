Pakistani Shia Scholar: Instead of Yemen War Islamabad Should Prioritize Security and Economy

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Addressing a gathering in Lahore, the head of Tehreek Bedari-e-Ummat-e-Mustafa said Pakistan must exercise extreme caution as regional tensions deepen and resist attempts to draw it into another external conflict.

Naqvi said a war that some had initially considered easy had developed into a far more complicated confrontation, particularly because of developments surrounding Yemen and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

“What was considered an easy war has now become costly for those who started it,” he said, arguing that the situation in Yemen had fundamentally altered the regional equation.

He said Pakistan was once again facing pressure and calls from some quarters for involvement in the Yemen conflict, recalling that the country’s parliament had previously chosen not to become a direct participant in the war.

Pakistan’s parliament unanimously adopted a resolution in April 2015 calling for the country to maintain neutrality in the Yemen conflict while supporting diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis.

Naqvi described that decision as an example of political wisdom and warned against reversing it.

According to him, Pakistan has no obligation to enter another country’s war and should instead safeguard its own national priorities.

He also urged the government to ensure that neither state forces nor non-state groups operating from Pakistan were drawn into foreign conflicts.

Referring to Pakistan’s experience with the war in Afghanistan, Naqvi argued that armed groups developed for conflicts outside the country had later created serious security challenges inside Pakistan.

“Elements prepared for the war in Afghanistan later became a threat to Pakistan itself,” he said, warning that developing similar forces for conflicts in Syria or Yemen could produce dangerous consequences in the future.

Naqvi also addressed the broader confrontation across the Middle East, saying what he described as a campaign of “oppression and aggression” that began in Palestine had gradually expanded across the region and reached Iran.

He argued that the strategy pursued by Israel and its allies had failed to achieve its intended objectives, saying developments involving Palestine, Hamas, Hezbollah and Yemen had unfolded differently from what their adversaries had predicted.

Naqvi also sharply criticised US President Donald Trump and his allies, saying their recent statements reflected growing frustration over developments in the region.

Using religious imagery, he warned Pakistani political actors against tying the country’s future to Washington’s regional strategy.

“Those whose tails are tied to Trump should untie them quickly,” Naqvi said. “Pharaoh is going to drown, and the signs are visible to the whole world.”

His remarks came amid renewed debate over Pakistan’s possible role in escalating tensions involving Saudi Arabia and Yemen. The Pakistani government said on September 10 that no military response had been discussed under its recently concluded defence arrangement with Saudi Arabia and Turkey in connection with attacks emanating from Yemen.

Naqvi maintained that Islamabad should avoid any decision that could expose the country to a new military confrontation or domestic instability.

He said Pakistan’s government must assess developments in the Middle East primarily through the lens of its own security, economic stability and long-term national interests rather than becoming part of another regional war.

“The present situation in the Middle East demands that Pakistan give priority to its security, its economy and its national interest,” Naqvi said, “and avoid any step that could push the country into a new war and a new crisis.”

This version retains even the stronger imagery in the original — including “Pharaoh is going to drown” — but places such language in direct attribution so the report remains suitable for an international news outlet.