American Reports Reveal Washington's "Compound Failure" in War with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ihab Shouqi, an Egyptian writer, in an analysis citing a series of reports from American media, has claimed that developments in the war with Iran have revealed signs of a "compound failure" for America, from increasing military losses and pressure on interceptor missile stockpiles to damage to intelligence infrastructure and the imposition of heavy arms costs.

Shouqi interprets these reports as confirming the recent assessment of Sheikh Naim Qassem, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, regarding the various dimensions of America's losses, and believes that the consequences of this war for Washington are visible beyond the battlefield, in economic, military, and strategic credibility domains as well.

Shouqi, in the first part of his analysis, addresses what he calls the concealment of the actual scale of American casualties, and citing reports published in American media, claims that information regarding some casualties and injuries of American military personnel in the Department of Defense's casualty recording system has been altered.

He also points to reports about hundreds of military personnel being wounded and dozens of American military centers and equipment being destroyed or damaged in the region, and considers satellite images as evidence that the damage is more extensive than Washington's official statistics.

In another part of this analysis, the intelligence capability and facilities related to American intelligence agencies have been examined.

Shouqi, citing American media reports, claims that Iran's attacks, in addition to military bases and centers, have also damaged some American intelligence facilities and equipment, and the cost of rebuilding them could be heavy.

From the author's perspective, the significance of this issue lies in the fact that the vulnerability of such centers could affect Washington's assessment of how to deploy its forces and intelligence resources in the region.

Another main theme of the article is the pressure on America's interceptor missile stockpiles. Shouqi, citing published estimates of the use of "THAAD" and "Patriot" systems, writes that the extensive consumption of interceptor missiles has confronted America with a serious challenge regarding its defense reserves.

He assesses the increase in orders and production of these weapons as a sign of Washington's effort to replenish depleted reserves and prepare for a longer period of conflict.

Shouqi goes on to examine the sharp increase in orders for certain American missiles and multi-billion dollar contracts with arms companies, and refers to this trend as a sign of a shift in America's defense priorities.

According to him, the growth in orders for Patriot, THAAD, and Tomahawk missiles, and heavy contracts with companies such as Lockheed Martin and RTX, show that the war has not only imposed heavy military costs on Washington but has also created a major economic opportunity for the American arms industry.

The author emphasizes that the costs of war for America cannot be measured solely by the criterion of victory or defeat on the battlefield.

He considers the combination of economic pressures, consumption of missile reserves, damage to military and intelligence facilities, rising reconstruction costs, and the strengthening of the arms industry as part of a "compound failure," and believes that some reports published within America, contrary to Washington's official narrative, have revealed the dimensions of these costs.

This analysis ultimately seeks to explain and reinforce the arguments put forward by Sheikh Naim Qassem regarding America's multi-layered losses, by citing American reports.

**************

End/ 345E