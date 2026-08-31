Rare, Unprecedented Move; Palestinian, Arab-American "Financial Rebellion" Against AIPAC

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Efforts have begun in Washington and several American cities to create a cohesive network of Palestinian and Arab donors and to organize electoral financial resources.

This movement believes that protesting AIPAC should no longer be limited merely to asking candidates to distance themselves from this lobby, but rather by creating an independent financial power, candidates who advocate for Palestinian rights should be supported.

In this context, the American Priorities network, utilizing an expanding network of Palestinian and Arab-American donors, has launched a fundraising campaign for Abdel El-Sayed and has announced its goal of raising $10 million within one month.

According to this report, prior to the first field events, initial commitments reached approximately $3 million, and in Chicago, $1 million in financial commitments have been recorded.

Chicago is set to host the first event of this campaign on September 4, a city with one of the largest and most organized Arab-American communities, with a significant Palestinian and Syrian population.

Subsequently, fundraising events will be held in San Francisco, Texas, Fort Lauderdale, and Dallas. In Dallas, organizers have so far collected over $250,000 in financial commitments for the September 13 event.

The significance of this move is not limited to the $10 million figure; rather, it represents an effort to transform the financial capacity of Palestinians and Arab-Americans into an organized tool for electoral influence.

The designers of this campaign are seeking to create a network of donors against the powerful financial network of AIPAC and its allies, one that can support pro-Palestinian candidates and ultimately affect the balance of political power, particularly within the Democratic Party.

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