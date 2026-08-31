Human Rights Alarm in Bahrain; Hundreds of Arrests, Wave of Pressure on Shia Clerics

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Bahrain Human Rights Forum has submitted two reports to the United Nations Human Rights Committee, which is set to review Bahrain's situation during its 146th session from October 19 to November 6, 2026.

The first report examines developments in civil and political rights in the country from the beginning of January to August 22, 2026, and claims to have recorded 825 cases of arbitrary arrest and 374 summonses.

This report also raises issues regarding restrictions on freedom of expression, assembly and political participation, religious freedom, enforced disappearance, torture, and revocation of citizenship, and has proposed a set of questions and recommendations for examining Bahrain's legal obligations before the UN Human Rights Committee.

The second report, prepared in cooperation with the "International Center for the Support of Rights and Liberties," specifically addresses the situation of Shia clerics and the restrictions imposed on Ja'fari religious activities in 2026.

According to the claims in this report, 59 Shia clerics were arrested between March 6 and June 24, of whom 44 were arrested on a single day, May 9, following raids on their homes.

The report also raises allegations of mistreatment, threats, coercion, and sectarian insults, as well as restrictions on defendants' access to lawyers and judicial files.

In another section of the joint report, restrictions imposed on Shia religious institutions and rituals, including the administration of Ja'fari endowments, husseiniyas, mourning processions, and religious ceremonies, have been highlighted.

According to the data presented, 53 husseiniyas have reported being unable to hold mourning processions following measures and restrictions imposed in July 2026.

The report's authors have called on the UN Human Rights Committee to raise these issues with Bahraini authorities and to emphasize the guarantee of freedom of religion and belief, freedom of expression and assembly, fair trial, and the protection of individuals against torture, mistreatment, and discrimination.

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