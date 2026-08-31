1st Political Meeting of "Al-Resalah" Media Institute on "Iran and Geopolitical Developments" Held in São Paulo

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The first political meeting of the "Al-Resalah" Media Institute, themed "Iran and Geopolitical Developments," was held in São Paulo with the attendance of university professors, scholars, students, representatives of political parties, media personalities, journalists, and Brazilian media professionals, as well as a number of Muslims and non-Muslims of Iranian, Iraqi, and Lebanese nationality.

The meeting was organized by the Islamic Center of Brazil, the Al-Resalah Media Institute, and the Iran-Brazil Friendship Group, during which speakers examined various dimensions of developments in Iran and the region, as well as the reflection of recent developments in Brazilian media.

The ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Qur'an, followed by university professors, political and media activists, and Brazilian journalists presenting their views.

Joaquim de Carvalho, a Brazilian media activist, journalist, and columnist, in his remarks, referring to the image of Iran presented by Western media, said that this image has resulted in many Brazilians lacking accurate knowledge and sufficient information about Iran's situation.

Referring to his visit to Iran and his greater familiarity with developments in the country and the region over the past six months, he likened his personal experience to emerging from a "dark cave" and said that after this trip, the facts and what he called "Iran's victimhood" became clearer to him.

Laura Capriglione, a veteran Brazilian author, journalist, and columnist, also in her speech, recalling her memories of traveling to Iran and attending nighttime gatherings, said that despite the possibility of a military attack, various segments of Iranian society, from young to old, including women, men, and children, participated in these gatherings.

She added that in these gatherings, people did not only chant slogans for peace and an end to the war, but slogans in support of resistance and confronting America were also heard. Capriglione attributed this spirit to the religious beliefs of the Iranian people and the influence of the event of Karbala and the martyrdom of Imam Husayn (a.s.) on Iranian culture and spirit.

The Brazilian journalist also described Iran-Iraq relations as noteworthy and said that before traveling to Iran, she had imagined that the Iran-Iraq war during Saddam Hussein's rule had perpetuated differences between the two nations, but observing the massive presence of the Iraqi people at the funeral ceremony of the leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran changed this perception for her.

Tom Altman, a Brazilian author, journalist, and columnist, and director of the Opera Mundi media center, also in his remarks, referring to the large presence of Iranians in gatherings and squares, emphasized the Iranian people's strong attachment to their land and homeland.

He said that the recent war and the actions attributed to the Donald Trump administration could lead a significant portion of Iranians to have less inclination toward agreement and cooperation with the United States for many years to come.

Altman also, referring to his trip to Iran, said that before entering the country, he had met a five-member Iranian family residing in Spain while in Turkey. According to him, despite being employed and studying in Spain, the family members were returning to Iran and emphasized that their country needed their presence in the current circumstances.

Robinson Farinazzo, a retired Brazilian army general, political analyst, and media activist on the "Arte da Guerra" channel, also examined the military dimensions of the Iran-US war at this meeting.

He described what he called "Iran's victory in the war with major military powers" as unprecedented and unexpected, and said that Iran has been able to resist the United States despite America's military superiority and the targeting of its leader and a number of its senior military commanders.

Farinazzo attributed this situation to the intelligence, creativity, and initiative of Iranian scientists and young elites, as well as Iran's defense policies in recent years, and stated that the use of drones and precision-guided missiles played an important role in Iran's military performance.

The Brazilian analyst also, referring to Iran's attacks on American bases in the region, including the US Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain, emphasized that these attacks have affected the balance of power in the region and turned the Persian Gulf into a difficult environment for the presence of American forces.

He also stated that recent developments have led some countries in the region to review their defense policies and agreements with the United States, and in this context, he pointed to the formation of a cooperation and defense pact between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan without American participation.

In another part of the meeting, Hojat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Sheikh Hussein Khalilo, a political and media activist, was honored for his positions in support of the resistance axis and his condemnation of the system of domination and what he called "imperialism."

At this ceremony, the Al-Resalah Media Institute presented a plaque of appreciation in recognition of his media and political activities.

The final segment of the first political meeting of "Al-Resalah" was dedicated to screening a short video about journalists and media activists killed during the Gaza war. This video was produced by the Al-Resalah Media Institute to commemorate the efforts and activities of media professionals in covering the developments and the Gaza war.

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