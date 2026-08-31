Outlook for Australian Muslims in 2050; From Identity Consolidation to Playing Role in Country's Future

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): By 2050, the new generation of Australian Muslims could play a prominent role in institutions, local communities, and the public sphere of this country; a generation that, while adhering to its Islamic identity, considers Australia its natural home and no longer feels it must choose between "being Muslim" and "being Australian" to prove its belonging to this country. This vision is outlined in an essay about the future of Australia's Muslim community.

Moinul Haque, an Australian researcher and the author of this article, imagining a young Australian Muslim in 2050, speaks of a generation that may be the third or fourth generation of their family in Australia; a generation whose grandparents may have been born in this country, while earlier generations of the family migrated to Australia from other countries. This young person may know their family history and even speak their grandparents' language, but Australia is not merely a place of residence for them; it is their home.

According to 2021 census statistics, approximately 813,000 Muslims were living in Australia, equivalent to 3.2 percent of the country's population. If current growth trends continue, the number of Australian Muslims could reach about 1.5 million by 2050. However, the text emphasizes that the main importance is not merely the increase in the number of Muslims, but rather the role that their children and grandchildren will play in the future of Australian society.

The Formation of an Australian Face for the Muslim Community

Third and fourth generations will have a different relationship with Islam, family culture, and Australian society. Some will be deeply religious, some will follow religious rituals privately, and a group may have little interest in organized social and religious activities. Some may preserve their ancestral language, while others may lose it, and some may marry within the Muslim community while others marry outside it.

These differences do not signify the weakening of the Muslim community; rather, each generation preserves part of its heritage, changes part of it, and sets aside another part. Australia's Muslim community will also gradually become more diverse in terms of ethnic backgrounds. The author believes that a confident community is not necessarily one where all members think alike, but rather one where individuals, despite disagreements, can prevent differences from turning into divisions and fragmentation.

The experience of building the Gungahlin Mosque in Canberra is also presented as an example of such social cooperation. The author, who previously chaired the Canberra Muslim community, says that over 40 ethnic communities participated in building this mosque, which opened in 2017. According to him, members of these communities did not always agree with each other, but a common goal was able to bring them together.

In this vision, mosques of the future will not only be places for prayer and religious education, but their role as social centers will be strengthened. Providing educational services, counseling, support for people with disabilities, and assistance to families and the elderly are among the functions envisioned for these centers. Concurrently with the aging of the first generation of immigrants, the issue of loneliness and social isolation of the elderly will also become more significant, and despite technological advances, human connection and actual presence alongside the elderly will remain essential.

Muslim Women; From Social Presence to Playing a Role in Australian Institutions

The role of Muslim women also holds a special place in this vision. By 2050, Muslim women are expected to hold positions such as judges, ministers, senior management, charitable activities, and leadership of various Australian institutions. Even the leadership of a mosque, membership on a board of directors, or management of a social organization by a Muslim woman should not be considered unusual, but rather their participation and abilities should be the criteria for evaluation.

The author also cites his experience in supporting the creation of women-only swimming sessions as an example of a practical approach to the concept of social participation. From this perspective, participation does not mean that everyone must follow a single model; rather, sometimes providing different conditions can enable greater presence of groups that, for various reasons, participate less in certain activities.

On the other hand, after several decades of focusing on building basic infrastructure such as mosques, schools, social organizations, and support networks, Australia's Muslim community can now enter a new phase. In this phase, the goal is not merely to meet immediate needs, but to create sustainable social, economic, and civic capital for future generations.

Within this framework, waqf and other types of endowments can play an important role. The author envisions creating sustainable financial resources for scholarships, education and research, affordable housing, elderly care, disability services, and retirement accommodations. In this way, instead of the community always relying on fundraising to meet urgent needs, it can create assets whose benefits continue across generations.

Ultimately, the vision of Australian Muslims in 2050 is one of moving from the margins to the center of society, not by abandoning Islamic identity, but through greater presence in all areas of Australian life. The author notes that the history of Muslim presence in this country is not limited to contemporary periods, and extends from the connections between Australia's Indigenous peoples and Macassan Muslims, to Muslim camel drivers and subsequent generations of immigrants. The current generation is merely one chapter of this history, and the third and fourth generations will write the subsequent chapters. Despite ongoing debates about religion, identity, immigration, and social cohesion, the main hope is that the young Australian Muslim in 2050 will no longer question "Do I belong here?" to find their place in their country, but will confidently know that they are a member of society and can contribute to building Australia's future.

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