370 Palestinian Children in Zionist Regime Prisons; Torture Through Beating, Restraint, Deprivation of Food

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Palestinian Center for Prisoners' Defense announced that approximately 370 Palestinian children are being held in the prisons of the Zionist regime, most of whom are detained in "Megiddo" and "Ofer" prisons and are facing harsh detention conditions.

In a statement, the center warned against the continued targeting of children and announced that in the first half of 2026, 276 cases of detention of Palestinian children and individuals were recorded in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem.

According to the statements of released children, they were subjected to torture through beatings, restraint and shackling, threats, and deprivation of food and water during detention, while also facing medical neglect and malnutrition.

The Palestinian Center for Prisoners' Defense called on the United Nations, UNICEF, and international bodies to take action for genuine protection of detained children, put an end to these rights violations, and guarantee their access to treatment, education, and family visits.

The center also, referring to the condition of prisoners in Megiddo prison, announced that they are facing a severe shortage of food and a decline in food quality, conditions that have led to significant weight loss among a number of prisoners. According to this report, one prisoner has lost 18 kilograms in weight and another prisoner has lost approximately 7 kilograms.

Scabies has also spread among the prisoners, and at the same time, some of them, despite their need, are being deprived of medication and prescription glasses. These prisoners also lack adequate access to sanitary and cleaning materials.

The Palestinian Center for Prisoners' Defense added that the daily exercise time for prisoners does not exceed 30 minutes and sometimes decreases to 20 minutes.

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