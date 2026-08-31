Divergent Remarks by Indian Minister About Islam/ Karnataka Minister: Quran Is Not Only for Muslims

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Basavaraj Rayardi, the Minister of Higher Education of the Indian state of Karnataka, during a speech, emphasizing that Islam is superior to all other religions, expressed his desire to travel to Mecca to perform the Hajj pilgrimage.

According to a report by the Indian newspaper The New Indian Express, he said in his speech after participating in a free mass marriage ceremony held to mark the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h.) for members of the Muslim community in the city of Kukanur, "Islam is a great religion. Many misconceptions are created about Islam. I am ready to study the Quran. We must study religions and understand the history behind them."

He continued, "I desire to perform Hajj, but I have not yet found the opportunity. Of course, to go there, one must become a Muslim."

The Quran Is for All of Humanity

The Minister of Higher Education of the Indian state of Karnataka further added, "The Quran was not revealed only for Muslims. Anyone can read the Quran. Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h.) brought the Quran for the entire world. The religion of Islam has a scientific nature and teaches humanity how to live. A person should not be a religious fanatic or fanatical about caste and social class."

Human Principles Exist in All Religions

The Hindu minister added, "We must understand that good and valuable principles exist in all religions. Islam is a religion that strongly emphasizes humanity and human values. Simply going to the mosque and saying 'Allahu Akbar' is not enough. The same applies to all religions."

Government Budget for Muslim Wedding Halls

The Minister of Higher Education of the Indian state of Karnataka, referring to the allocation of government funds for Muslim wedding halls, said, "No money comes here from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, or other Muslim countries. Regardless of which religion a religious center belongs to, encroaching upon endowments or seizing and taking land belonging to a religious institution is a great sin."

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