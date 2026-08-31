Hamas: Ben-Gvir Has Turned Suffering of Female Palestinian Prisoners into Propaganda Show

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Hamas movement announced that the raid by Itamar Ben-Gvir, the extremist Israeli minister, on the cells of female Palestinian prisoners and the filming of their suffering and hardships before the cameras is a clear picture of the fascist approach of the occupying regime and reflects the vengeful and terrorist mentality governing the conduct of its leaders.

Hamas warned against the continuation of treating the prisons of the occupying regime as an open space for acts of humiliation, threats, torture, and various violations of the rights of male and female prisoners, and emphasized that exploiting their suffering in media scenes for political and electoral purposes constitutes an additional crime against the prisoners.

The movement emphasized that the continuation of these actions is partly due to the lack of international accountability regarding the crimes of the leaders of the occupying regime, and added that merely issuing condemnation statements and expressing concern, while these crimes continue without deterrent measures, is no longer sufficient.

Hamas called upon the Palestinian nation, national and Islamic forces, human rights organizations, and media to increase their efforts to keep the issue of male and female prisoners at the highest levels of attention, expose violations of their rights, and pursue the prosecution of those responsible for these actions in the relevant authorities.

The movement also called upon free people around the world to take action to support Palestinian male and female prisoners and not to allow their suffering to become a normal scene or a propaganda tool.

Hamas concluded by emphasizing the necessity of continuing pressure to stop violations of the rights of prisoners and female Palestinian prisoners, and to hold those responsible for these actions accountable.

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