Ben-Gvir unveils ethnic cleansing plan to expel all Palestinians from Gaza in seven years

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israel's so-called security minister has unveiled a controversial plan for ethnically cleansing all Palestinians from the Gaza Strip in seven years and forcibly expelling them from their homeland to other countries.

Itamar Ben-Gvir presented the scheme called “Disengagement 710” on Thursday, claiming that there were countries “ready” to take in Palestinians from Gaza, without naming them.

He added that the plan seeks the expulsion of 250,000 Gazans in its first year, 1.11 million within three years and 1.86 million within seven from the besieged Palestinian territory.

“Instead of illusions of peace now, we need actions of emigration now,” the extremist Israeli minister said. “Instead of [Gazans] digging tunnels, it’s time to pack suitcases.”

Ben-Gvir said that his far-right Otzma Yehudit party would demand a ministry in charge of what he called “voluntary emigration” from Gaza during the formation of the next Israeli cabinet.

The expelled Gazans, he said, would receive an “absorption package,” including “assistance with travel, initial housing, vocational training, employment and support for up to 24 months.”

The proposal requires an initial Israeli investment of $3 billion, followed by up to $15.2 billion in matching funds for the ethnic cleansing project, according to the Otzma Yehudit party.

Ben-Gvir’s remarks echoed those made by Israeli minister of military affairs, who said on Wednesday that the occupying regime is waiting for US President Donald Trump’s green light to force Palestinians off Gaza “by any means”.

Israel Katz further claimed that the mass expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza remains the “only solution”.

Trump, who had initially proposed the Gaza forced relocation plan in February 2025, did not abandon it, but has merely “frozen” it due to pressure from Arab states, he said.

Israel unleashed a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, after the Hamas resistance group carried out a historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Two years later, Israel accepted a Gaza ceasefire deal, following the failure to achieve its declared objectives of eliminating Hamas and freeing all captives.

Since then, however, the criminal regime has kept conducting attacks on Gaza in violation of the truce, killing at least 73,470 people and injuring 174,540 others in the besieged territory over the past almost three years.

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