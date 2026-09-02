Yemen’s Foreign Ministry Warns Israel Against Continued Storming of Al‑Aqsa, Calls Violations a ‘Red Line’

ABNA24 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Sanaa-based government has warned Israeli occupation against the continued desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This came following the recent storming of the compound by Israeli occupation’s national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir alongside Zionist settlers.

In an official statement, the ministry said that the silence of Islamic nations has emboldened Israeli occupation forces to persist with these violations, criticizing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for failing to take action regarding the repeated desecration of the site.

The statement emphasized that Israeli occupation would not achieve its objectives concerning the first Qibla and third holiest site in Islam, reiterating that any infringement upon Islamic holy sites constitutes a “red line” with severe consequences.

The ministry reaffirmed Yemen’s steadfast stance in support of the Palestinian people and their cause until Palestine is liberated and its holy sites, foremost among them Al-Aqsa Mosque, are restored.



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