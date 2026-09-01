Greene Says Trump Should Apologize for Deadly U.S. Strike on Minab School in Iran

ABNA24 - Former US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has criticized the Trump administration’s war-driven policies, saying that Trump should apologize to the parents of children who were bombed at a school in Minab, Iran.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former Republican member of the US House of Representatives, said in an interview with US broadcaster PBS on Sunday evening that Donald Trump should apologize to the American people for betraying his campaign promises.

Referring to the war crimes committed by the United States and the Israeli regime, Greene stressed: “Trump should apologize to the parents of the children whose school in Minab, Iran, was bombed. There are many people he should apologize to.”

Many media outlets around the world have described the US attack on the Minab school in southern Iran as the “deadliest” attack on civilians in a US operation since the 1991 Persian Gulf War.

More than 160 students were martyred and many others wounded in the US attack on Shajareh Tayebeh School in Minab, southern Iran.



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