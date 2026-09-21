Israeli forces launch air and artillery attacks across southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces carried out demolition, bombing and sweeping operations in several areas of southern Lebanon on Sunday.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that Israeli forces launched artillery attacks targeting the forest of Aita al-Jabal in the Bint Jbeil district and carried out air attacks on Wadi al-Salouqi and Wadi al-Hujeir at dawn.

It said there had been “successive bombings since midnight in al-Mansouri and the outskirts of Beit al-Sayyad”.

Israeli forces also launched artillery attacks targeting the northern outskirts of the town of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah in the Nabatieh governorate, the agency added.

The agency added that Israeli artillery shelling targeted Wadi al-Hujeir and Wadi al-Saluki, while explosions were heard in Al-Mansouri and the outskirts of Bayt al-Sayyad from midnight onward.

Majdal Zoun has also come under a series of explosions, coinciding with a sweeping operation in the area.

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