US MQ-9 drone shot down by IRGC air defence over Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency: The IRGC said its modern air defence forces hit a U.S. long-range MQ-9 drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it shot down a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, with the aircraft crashing into the waters of the Persian Gulf.

In a statement, the IRGC public relations office said the "ever-watchful fighters of the IRGC's modern air defence" hit the long-range U.S. drone with missile fire early on Monday. The aircraft fell into the Persian Gulf.

The statement praised the Iranian people's continued presence in the field as the greatest support for the nation's fighters.

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