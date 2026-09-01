Israel Accused of Secretly Aiding UAE‑Backed RSF as Sudan Conflict Deepens

ABNA24 - The Israeli regime has been reportedly providing covert intelligence and military assistance to the Sudanese army’s rivaling UAE-backed Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

Africa Intelligence reported that RSF leadership has had secret high-level military contact with the Israelis since before the start of the war in Sudan.

Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the UAE-backed RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known by his nom de guerre Hemedti, have been in a deadly power struggle since 2023.

Hemedti, who was Burhan’s former deputy, secretly visited Tel Aviv in May 2025 and February 2026 for meetings with the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s Africa Division and Israeli officers affiliated with spy agencies, according to the Africa Intelligence report.

During the visits to Israel, Hemedti’s two brothers, Abdul Rahim and Algoney, accompanied him. Abdul Rahim is the RSF’s second-in-command.

Earlier reports about the links between the RSF leadership and the Israelis emerged in 2022.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz and Dutch investigative news outlet Lighthouse reported that a jet delivered sophisticated EU-made phone-surveillance and hacking equipment to the RSF.

The jet was linked to former Israeli spy Tal Dilian, founder of the Cyprus-based Intellexa network.

The Israeli regime provides military aid to the RSF while the UAE remains the RSF’s principal backer.

The genocide-committing RSF receives its heavy weapons, drones, armored vehicles, ammunition, logistics, transit routes, and foreign mercenaries, in particular from Colombia, through all-out support provided by the UAE.

Proof of the RSF genocide of non-Arab tribes in Sudan has been documented by both the United Nations and the United States, as well as various international rights groups.

A coalition of international rights groups, which is led by the Raoul Wallenberg Center for Human Rights, lodged a petition last month at the International Criminal Court (ICC) to open an investigation into senior UAE officials and other regional figures for complicity in the genocide in Sudan.

UAE officials have been enabling RSF to commit genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity by intentionally supplying the militia group with the money, weaponry, and the mercenaries needed to carry out the atrocities, according to rights groups.

Survivors of the RSF genocide in Sudan lodged a separate complaint, listing the Emirati government, particularly Vice President Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, as an accomplice in the crimes for his role in financing and supplying the RSF.

The UK government has been named as another accomplice in the atrocities.



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