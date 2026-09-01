Texas Republicans' Shift Against American Muslims; From Seeking Votes to Slogans of Sharia Ban

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Muslims in Houston, the center of the US state of Texas, say they feel betrayed by Republican politicians who once sought their votes but have now turned to rhetoric that presents Islam as a threat to Texas.

According to a report by the American media outlet Muslim Network TV, this shift in approach is clearly visible in Fort Bend County, home to one of the largest Muslim communities in the state of Texas. Troy Nehls, a Republican representative, had formed a coalition called "American Muslims for Nehls" during the 2020 election campaign, but this year he has joined supporters of a bill to ban Sharia law. This is while Sharia is a religious and ethical framework and is not part of US law.

Mosques and Halal Businesses; Targets of Claims of Islamic Dominance

Residents of the area say that Republicans have gone beyond discussing specific policies and are targeting the ordinary lives of Muslims—from mosques and halal businesses to development and social projects—as signs of what they call Islamic dominance.

Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, has called for a complete ban on Sharia. Additionally, dozens of state Republican lawmakers have joined the anti-Sharia assembly.

Texas Republican officials have also targeted and scrutinized the proposed East Plano Islamic Center project, known as "EPIC City," and facilities designated for Muslim prayer at airports.

Anti-Sharia Rhetoric at the Heart of the Republican Convention

At the state convention of the Republican Party, held in Houston, anti-Sharia rhetoric became a prominent theme. According to reports, even some Muslim Republican delegates from Texas were told they had no place in the party.

Faizan Atiq, a resident of Fort Bend County, said, "We definitely feel abandoned."

Sameeha Razvi from the Council on American-Islamic Relations also said that this hostile approach is more painful for Muslims who were born and raised in Texas.

Increase in Anti-Muslim Incidents Alongside Changing Political Atmosphere

This political campaign has coincided with an increase in anti-Muslim incidents in Texas, including threats against some Islamic centers and institutions in Houston.

In another incident in Conroe, several Muslim women were told that America is a Christian country.

Muslims in the area say that such incidents, alongside anti-Sharia political rhetoric, have reinforced the feeling that the Muslim community is no longer considered an accepted part of Texas society as it once was.

Why Has Sharia Become a Political Issue?

Vinnie Minchillo, a Republican strategist, said that focusing on the Sharia issue can be politically effective, even if there is no evidence that Sharia is entering state law.

Experts say that raising this issue can mobilize voters by creating fear of a religious minority while simultaneously diverting public attention from economic issues.

According to Pew Research Center estimates, Muslims make up about 2 percent of the population of the US state of Texas.

A Feeling of Being Rejected in a State They Call Home

For many Muslims in the area, this shift in approach is no longer merely a disagreement over policies. It is rather a rejection of their place in a state they consider home.

Muslims in Texas, who were once welcomed by Republican politicians for political participation and voting, now say that the same political current is presenting them and their community's way of life as a threat.

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