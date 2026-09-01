Trump's Policies Have Turned Region into Main Victim of War

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The wave of Iranian missile strikes on Monday morning once again brought Jordan's geographic role in regional conflicts into focus. According to this report, Jordan's air defense intercepted a number of ballistic missiles fired by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Qasem Mahmoud, a Jordanian retired general and strategic and military expert, referring to the high level of security alert in the region, said the possibility of a return to war remains serious, and in the current circumstances, military options have overshadowed efforts to achieve peace and negotiation.

Mahmoud emphasized that the political approach remains Jordan's priority, but recent developments show that the country has been targeted, so Amman's strategy should also be based on "preparedness for conflict."

He believes tensions in the region will continue, as Iran believes it still possesses some tools of power and counteraction, while on the other hand, the Americans also believe their objectives have not yet been fully achieved. According to him, the continuation of mutual messages and threats has turned the region into the main victim of this situation, and Jordan must follow developments with caution.

Meanwhile, Muhammad al-Hadid, a Jordanian political activist, has warned about the consequences of Amman's military and defense cooperation with the United States, and believes that in light of recent developments, these relations have deviated from their main mission and have become a burden for the Jordanian government.

He says some Arab countries are secretly or openly reaching agreements with Iran, while Jordan's defense cooperation with the United States has failed to provide a reliable guarantee to keep the country away from the consequences of the regional crisis, particularly against the plans and ambitions of Israel's right-wing current.

However, experts emphasize that Jordan cannot choose an independent path in times of regional crisis without considering alliances, interests, and security partnerships.

According to Jawad al-Anani, a Jordanian politician and expert, Amman is managing very sensitive balances between Iran and Israel's regional projects, both of which are considered challenging for Jordan.

In this framework, the recent missile strikes have shown that pressure on Jordan's policy of "operational neutrality" continues, and the logistical and military needs of the United States on Jordanian soil have increased the likelihood of American positions being targeted; hence, according to Qasem Mahmoud, Jordan must simultaneously pursue a strategy of military preparedness while maintaining its political and diplomatic approach.

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