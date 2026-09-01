Arrest of a Shia Teenager in Bahrain

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Al Khalifa regime continues its arrests of citizens for political reasons and makes no distinction between adults and teenagers in these actions.

On Friday, Seyed Dhiya Hassan from the Markh area was summoned for interrogation and subsequently arrested.

Also on Sunday, Yousef Habib Fattil, a 15-year-old teenager from Bani Jamra, was arrested after being summoned for interrogation at the Criminal Investigation building.

Meanwhile, the Bahraini Public Prosecution has also extended the detention of Sheikh Jassim al-Haddad, a Husseini preacher. He was arrested last week after security forces raided his home in the Karranah area.

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