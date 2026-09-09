Dozens of Saudi-Backed Fighters Killed in IED Ambush in Yemen’s Hadramout

ABNA24 - Dozens of Saudi-backed “Dera Al-Watan” Forces personnel were killed and others wounded on Tuesday after a series of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) targeted their military vehicles in Al-Abr district in the desert of Hadramout province.

Local sources reported that military reinforcements belonging to the Second Brigade of the Saudi-backed “Dera Al-Watan” Forces were targeted in a complex ambush along the Al-Abr highway.

According to the sources, more than seven powerful IEDs planted along the roadside went off as the convoy, reportedly led by Yaqub Shaker and Moataz al-Kalidi, passed through the area.

The blasts reportedly killed and wounded dozens of troops and destroyed several military and armored vehicles, amid high security alert in the area.

The southern and eastern provinces have witnessed growing security instability and escalating rivalry among Saudi-backed factions, amid an expansion of internal fighting and targeted killings.



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