Kata'ib Hezbollah: Yemen's retaliatory operations supported against Saudi aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraqi anti-terror resistance group Kata’ib Hezbollah has voiced support for retaliatory operations carried out by the Yemeni armed forces in response to ongoing deadly Saudi aggression targeting the Arab Peninsula nation.

The group made the remarks in a statement on Tuesday after Saudi forces targeted a correctional facility in Yemen’s al-Jawf Province, killing seven people – six inmates and a visiting child – and wounding as many others.

Kata’ib Hezbollah denounced Saudi Arabia for committing another massacre in Yemen and linked the latest violence to a broader campaign against regional countries opposed to US domination.

“Following the heinous aggression against the headquarters of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, Saudi Arabia continues its crimes against the Yemeni people, adding to the series of Zionist-American crimes against nations in the region that oppose US domination,” Kata’ib Hezbollah said.

In late July, the United States and Saudi Arabia carried out a series of joint unprovoked attacks against the PMU – an umbrella anti-terror coalition, of which Kata’ib Hezbollah is a member.

Those attacks resulted in the martyrdom of at least 20 Iraqi people, including personnel and civilians, with 32 others wounded. Trying to justify the attacks, Washington and Riyadh had accused the PMU of striking Saudi energy infrastructure earlier, an allegation the coalition has strongly rejected.

“These barbaric actions will only strengthen the Yemeni people’s resolve to continue along the path of resistance, their determination to reclaim their rights, and their unwavering will to break the unjust Saudi blockade,” Kata’ib Hezbollah said, referring to the latest Saudi massacre in Yemen as well as a decades-old siege imposed by Riyadh on the impoverished nation.

The group reaffirmed its solidarity with Yemen and praised those fighting Saudi forces and their allies.

“We salute the steadfastness of their sons, who are deployed on the frontlines of confrontation and dignity against the Saudi regime and its mercenaries,” it concluded.

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