Iraqi resistance warns US: Any intervention on behalf of Israel will set your bases ablaze

AhlulBayt News Agency: Kata'ib Hezbollah, one of the prominent factions within the Iraqi Islamic Resistance, issued a warning to the United States on Sunday, declaring that any American intervention on behalf of the Israeli regime will have catastrophic consequences for it.

The statement warned that US bases across Iraq and the region would be set ablaze.

The resistance group explicitly stated that in the event of direct American military intervention at the behest of the Israeli regime, all US bases and interests on Iraqi soil – as well as those throughout the region – would be considered legitimate targets.

The warning comes following Iran's missile barrage on Israeli-occupied territories in response to continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon in breach of ceasefire agreements.

Earlier, Iranian armed forces launched a barrage of missiles at Israeli-occupied territories in response to persistent Israeli attacks on Lebanon in breach of the ceasefire.

Immediately after the retaliatory operation, Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, the central command of the Iranian armed forces, warned of more “crushing and remorseful blows” if the Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue.

In a statement, the central military command slammed the Zionist regime for systematically violating the ceasefire and escalating its aggression against the Lebanese people with direct American support and international silence.

The statement further noted that the regime has been using banned weapons, including phosphorus bombs, to commit war crimes against civilians in southern Lebanon.

"With the green light and support of criminal America and the silence of international bodies, the aggressive Zionist regime has increasingly escalated its atrocities against the oppressed people of Lebanon through repeated ceasefire violations," it read.

Kata'ib Hezbollah's statement aligns with the broader position of the Axis of Resistance, which insists on the unity of all fronts, from Lebanon and Iraq to Yemen and Iran.

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