Israeli attack on military center in Tabriz causes no casualties: Official

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Director General of Crisis Management at the East Azarbaijan Governor's Office, Majid Farshi, has said that following the Israeli attack on a military center in Tabriz, no casualties have been reported.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Farshi said around 5:00 a.m., a military center in Tabriz was targeted in an airstrike, but the incident resulted in no martyrs or injuries.

The dimensions of this incident are under investigation, and additional information will be announced subsequently, he added.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has issued a statement about Iran’s attacks on Israeli positions, warning that any mischief against the Islamic Republic and Lebanon would be met with a “crushing and comprehensive response” by the Iranian Armed Forces.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, while emphasizing the Iranian nation’s firm determination to decisively defend its security and national interests wherever it deems necessary, recalls that the ceasefire in Lebanon was an integral part of the April 8 ceasefire understanding,” the ministry said, holding the US directly responsible for the truce violations and the resulting consequences, as well as any escalation of tensions in the region.

....................

End/ 257