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Israeli Airstrikes Kill Seven in Southern Lebanon, Including Four Red Cross Paramedics, Child

9 June 2026 - 10:05
News ID: 1824588
Source: Mehr News
Israeli Airstrikes Kill Seven in Southern Lebanon, Including Four Red Cross Paramedics, Child

Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon killed seven people, including four Lebanese Red Cross paramedics and a child, the Lebanese health ministry said.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon killed seven people, including four Lebanese Red Cross paramedics and a child, the Lebanese health ministry said.

Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon killed seven people on Tuesday, among them four Lebanese Red Cross paramedics and a child, the Lebanese health ministry said, as rescue workers continue to be caught in the crossfire of the conflict.

The ministry said the final toll from an Israeli strike south of the city of Tyre reached five dead and eight wounded, with four of those killed confirmed as Lebanese Red Cross medics.

In a separate air raid on the town of Marwaniyeh in southern Lebanon, two people were killed, including a child, and 10 others were wounded, according to the ministry figures cited by Al Jazeera. 

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