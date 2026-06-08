IRGC launches retaliatory strike on petrochemical plant in Haifa

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has said that it had launched a missile attack on petrochemical facilities in Haifa in response to a US-backed Israeli strike on an Iranian petrochemical complex.

In a statement on Monday, the IRGC said its Aerospace Force targeted similar industries in the northern Israeli city shortly after the attack on the Iranian facility.

The IRGC warned that the Israeli regime had begun a dangerous game by targeting non-military and energy-related sites, saying such actions could expand the conflict to energy infrastructure across the region and have consequences for the global economy. The statement blamed the United States for supporting the Israeli regime's actions.

IRGC spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi later said Iran had once again demonstrated its ability to dominate the skies over the region with its missile capabilities.

The latest exchange of fire came amid escalating tensions between Iran and the Israeli regime. On Sunday, Iran launched retaliatory strikes after Israeli attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs and southern Lebanon. The Israeli regime later carried out missile strikes on several sites inside Iran, which were met with Iranian retaliatory attacks.

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